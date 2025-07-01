Caribbean Woman diagnosed with ‘Gwada Negative’, World’s Rarest Blood Type

In a groundbreaking discovery in medical science, French scientists have identified a new blood group named ‘Gwada Negative’ which is officially recognized as 48th in the world. The unique blood group is said to be carried by only a woman from the Caribbean Island of Guadeloupe.

This significant announcement by the France’s national blood agency, the Établissement Français du Sang (EFS) comes 15 years after the blood sample of the lady was first taken during a pre-surgery test in 2011. Thierry Peyrard, who is a medical biologist said that the blood sample during that time revealed a ‘Unusual antibody’ that limited researchers for further research due to limited research.

The discovery of this new blood type was officially recognized in early June in Milan by the International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT). However, Peyrard highlighted that the scientists were able to unravel the mystery in 2019 with the help of high throughout DNA sequencing.

Now aged 69, the woman is living in Paris and is said to inherit this rare blood group from both his parents each of whom carried a mutated version of the gene responsible for this new group. The nomenclature of the new blood group was however done by giving tribute to the woman’s roots in Guadelupe.

Peyrard said that the name was chosen as it sounds good in all languages and also acknowledges the cultural and scientific significance of the finding.

“The patient is undoubtedly the only known case in the world. She is the only person who is compatible with herself,” Perard said.

Beyond ABO: A new chapter in blood typing

For decades, scientists and researchers have been using the ABO blood group system to identify the blood groups in individuals. However, with the advancements in technologies and the mutations in the genes have led to the discovery of several new blood groups.

As per ISBT 47 distinct blood group systems have been recognised so far with Gwada Negative being the 48th one. The EFS has said that the discovery of these new blood groups will help provide better patient care.

“Discovering new blood groups means offering patients with rare blood types a better level of care,” the EFS said in a statement.