Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for Bahamas

Bahamas: The severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Bahamas on Friday, indicating chances of heavy rainfall. The warning is in effect for the areas such as Acklinks, Mayaguana and their nearby places.

As per the warning, there are high chances of lightning and satellite imagery , depicting the movement of showers and thunderstorms towards the warning area. The mid-to-upper level trough will experience showers and thunderstorm.

In addition to that, the Southern Bahamas will also experience tropical moisture and heavy rain spells.

Further, the showers are expected to be locally heavy and will turn into severe with strong gusty winds, dangerous lightning and heavy downpours. The waterspout activity will also concern for the warned areas, especially for the motorists and pedestrians.

Residents are also advised to remain indoors and away from windows when conditions worsen. The shelter should be open grounds at the time of lightning as the trees could become conductors.

As per the met department, The Bahamas has been recording deep-layered troughing which enhanced the chances of high showers and thunderstorms over the Southeastern islands.

A second trough is also expected to move near the Northwestern islands, enhancing the shower activities in the Northwest and Central Bahamas.

Mariners are also asked to remain cautious towards the water spout activities and other weather disturbances. They are asked to adopt preparedness against the flooding in low-lying areas due to prolonged rainfall

As the heavy wave is still in effect around the island, the residents are also advised to remain hydrated and limit direct sun exposure.

As per the weather updates, the gusty winds and higher seasons are recorded that is expected to create severe situations for some parts of the Bahamas.

The chances of isolated showers have increased due to gusty winds. In addition to that, the sunny weather has also been predicted for the Bahamas due to summer season.

Notably, Bahamas has been hit by hailstorm last week, causing disruption among the citizens. The infrastructure has also been damaged by the storm and the advisory for heat wave was also in effect.

Due to disturbed weather, the supply of power disrupted as demand has been increased and the capacity of the load shedding declined.

The citizens criticized the BPL for negligence and said that the preparations should be made prior as weather advisories have been issued by met department.

Citizens said that the summer season comes every year with the problem of power outage, so why don’t they prepare beforehand.