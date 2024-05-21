Climate Change grappling the Bahamas, heat advisory, thunderstorm warning in effect

A heat advisory has been issued for the entire Bahamas as the heat index is expected to be above 112 F in Grand Bahama, Abaco, and Bimini.

Bahamas: A heat advisory has been issued for the entire Bahamas as the heat index is expected to be above 112 F in Grand Bahama, Abaco, and Bimini. At the same time, the warning for a severe thunderstorm has also been in effect as the weather has been showing turbulence and sudden changes in the country.

As per the met department, the heat advisory will remain in effect for The Bahamas through Wednesday. In addition to that, there is also an elevated risk for severe weather and chances of localized flooding during heavy downpours and thunderstorms across the Northwest Bahamas.

The areas such as Central Eleuthera and South Abaco will face the situation of severe thunderstorms with scattered rainfall and chances of flooding. A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for Central Abaco and New Providence as the showers and thunderstorms are associated with the combination of a mid to upper-level trough and tropical moisture which is moving across the Bahamas.

The met department outlined that the temperature is between 102 F and 11 F for other parts of The Bahamas.

The heat wave has also been causing havoc among the citizens as people are facing the issues of dehydration and other problems for children and the elderly. The citizens are asked to stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces and make hydration crucial with special attention given to vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and those with certain medical conditions.

For residents and visitors of the remaining islands, people are advised to limit outdoor activities and seek shade or air conditioning.

Notably, the unstable weather conditions have caused situations such as water disruption and power outages across the nation. As per Bahamas Power and Light, the company has reached peak generating capacity in New Providence, causing the disruption in the power as the load-shedding capacity has been declining due to increasing demand.

The areas such as Carmichael Rd, Golden Gates, Silver Gates, Shrimp Road, Lyford Cay, Serenity, Mount Pleasant Village, Yamacraw, and Joe Farrington Road have been impacted severely and the supply will remain interrupted till further notice.

In addition to that, the unstable conditions of the weather have also caused the leakage and disrupted the water service in several parts of the country. However, the water service department restored the issue.

The met department suggested the public remain cautious as Hurricane Season has been approaching fast in the region. Climate Change has been impacting the Bahamas as the weather conditions are changing with sudden approaches as heat waves have been running amidst the chances of high rainfall and thunderstorms.

Some of the showers will be locally heavy and thunderstorms will be strong to severe, causing gusty winds, dangerous lightning, and heavy downpours.