Two held with marijuana in Port of Spain police exercise

Trinidad and Tobago: The teams of officers from the regional police department seized marijuana during multiple stop and search exercises in Port of Spain and Western Division. The anti-crime exercise resulted in arrest of two persons with which two stolen vehicles were also recovered on Wednesday, 19 June.

The first exercise was executed by the team of assigned officers in Port of Spain, Trinidad, where a quantity of marijuana was seized in the possession of two individuals. At nearly 03:30 am on the day, the officers on duty were checking the motor vehicles passing through the road when the two suspects were held.

As per the reports, it is mentioned that the police officers stopped a motor vehicle, which was a Kia Rio of orange colour, occupied by two persons. The lawmen explained the reason to stop the car to the occupiers and asked them to cooperate. The search was executed afterwards, in which a quantity of marijuana was discovered by the officers on duty.

It is reported that during the exercise in Port of Spain, the responding team of officers found around 493 grams of marijuana in the vehicle. Police recovered 431 grams of marijuana from inside the vehicle, while the rest of the amount was found with the passenger sitting in the motor car. The illegal amount of marijuana was seized eventually, and the two suspects were also booked by the officers.

Other than seizing marijuana during the exercise in Port of Spain, a company of assigned officers also blocked the way at Andrew Trace, Blue Basin. During the stop and search operation in the locality, the officers managed to receive the two stolen vehicles. With vehicles, officers also seized a quantity of marijuana hidden in a truck passing by the road.

Reportedly, the motor vehicles that are seized by police officers due to unverified ownership are disclosed to be reported missing by their owners. One motor vehicle was a Nissan Sylphy, which was robbed on 08 March from possession of its owner. The robbery was executed at the gunpoint in the locality of Saint James.

The other motor car was a Nissan Cube, which was also robbed in a similar manner on 02 April in the locality of Marabella district. With this, the police officers also seized around 1.05 kilograms of marijuana during a search of the trunk of the Cube. The illegal possessions are seized and the further investigation is active by the responsible police units.