Dr Keith Mitchell collapses during speech; Medical experts suspect vasovagal attack

Grenada: The Member of Parliament for St George Northwest, and former Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr Keith Mitchell collapsed while delivering an address at the Happy Hill Secondary School. As per reports, the leader was addressing the supporters of New National Party (NNP), before he fainted leading to a chaos.

The meeting was held by Dr Mitchell himself to present his response on the budget; however, his collapse has raised concerns among many across Grenada and the wider Caribbean. He was then immediately led to medical attention and is currently healthy and fine.

According to first responders, Dr Keith Mitchell immediately woke up after a while drinking water and spoke to the persons nearby, while being entirely conscious.

Following this shocking incident, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell passed a statement wishing Keith Mitchell a speedy recovery. In his statement, he further stated the residents to keep Dr Keith Mitchell in their prayers and wish him a speedy recovery.

The member of parliament for Saint George, Peter David, also extended his wishes to the former Prime Minister stating, “I have been made aware that our former Prime Minister and current parliamentary colleague Dr Keith Mitchell collapsed at a public event in his constituency tonight. Let’s all keep him in our prayers, Sincerest best wishes to him and his family.”

The leader of opposition, Emmalin Pierre said that Dr Mitchell was emotionally overwhelmed during his speech, as he talked about the recent passing of a friend and then discontinued his address. According to reports, Dr Keith Mitchell also suffered a similar attack, which occurred during a private meeting held recently.

While the video of Dr Mitchell is getting viral all-over social media, medical professionals cited their concerns, emphasizing that he may have undergone a ‘Vasovagal attack.” Vasovagal attack is a common type of fainting that occurs when the body overreacts to certain triggers, which cause a drop in blood pressure and heart rate.

Netizens extend their wishes to Dr Keith Mitchell

Following the incident, Netizens on social media extended their wishes to Dr Keith Mitchell and wished him a speedy recovery.

“It is disheartening to see this on national television. The former Prime Minister should seek medical assistance and support. We wish him a swift recovery and send our best wishes,” a user wrote on Facebook.

“I could NEVERRRR mock another person's illness, especially in a world where sickness such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancers are prevalent. Life is fragile, and any day could be your last,” wrote another user.