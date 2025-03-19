Lindon Victor to skip 2025 World Indoor Championships

His announcement shocked the fans, and he expressed gratitude for the support and love he has received from people of Grenada.

Grenada: Lindon Victor, a renowned athlete from Grenada will not be competing at 2025 World Indoor Championships. He made the announcement through his Facebook handle and said that his season won’t be opening next week as planned as there are lot many things to unpack.

However, he has provided any information on the reason of his stepping down from the championship and added that he will have to wait for next season as this year is not for him.

Through his social media, Victor added, “Unfortunately, I won’t be competing at this year’s World Indoor Championships. There’s a lot to unpack, but for now, my season won’t be opening next week as planned.”

He said that he is aware of the fact that people were looking forward to seeing Victor represent Grenada. Victor added that he truly appreciates the support and said that this wasn’t the plan, but currently, he is staying focused on the bigger picture outdoor season.

Lindon Victor started his social media post with a phrase “No World Indoors for Me” and added, “I know some of you were looking forward to seeing me represent Grenada, and I truly appreciate the support. While this wasn’t the plan, I’m staying focused on the bigger picture outdoor season.”

Notably, Lindon Victor secured the bronze medal in Paris Olympics 2024 in the Men’s Decathlon and became the first Caribbean athlete to win a medal in the event. Due to the victory, he also received heroic welcome in Grenada where Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and other leaders have extended warm welcome and appreciation for his performance.

Netizens reacted to his announcement and extended greetings for his future. One added, “There is a reason and a season for everything bro. Take your time and steer your course. Good luck in this outdoor season.”

Some also extended full support and added, “We totally understand- take it easy and do you - you have more time to prepare and when you are ready we will be there to support.”