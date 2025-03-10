Authorities Investigate Disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki in Dominican Republic: Drowning Suspected

Sudiksha was residing in the Riu Republica hotel of Punta Cana, and the investigations from the police authorities have revealed that she disappeared at 4:15 am, however her friends reported her missing approximately 12 hours at around 4:00 pm.

Sudiksha Konanki, an Indian origin student studying at the University of Pittsburgh, mysteriously vanished during her spring trip to Dominican Republic. The 20-year-old student was last seen on 6th March on the shores of Punta Cana walking near the beach of the resort she was residing in with her friends.

Sudiksha was residing in the Riu Republica hotel of Punta Cana, and the investigations from the police authorities have revealed that she disappeared at 4:15 am, however her friends reported her missing approximately 12 hours at around 4:00 pm. The Police officials in order to delve deeper into the case and bring out fruitful results carried a thorough investigation, including the study of nearby CCTV cameras.

The CCTV footage captured Konanki with a group of young adults, to which police started interrogating all seen involved with her in cameras. The authorities however have not shed any light on any other investigations they are carrying or results they have found yet.

According to the data collected from her friends, Konanki is described as a 5 feet 3 inches tall with a dusky brown skin tone. She has black hair and brown eyes. Konanki’s friends revealed that she was wearing a brown bikini, with large round earrings, metal designer anklet on her right leg, yellow and steel bracelets on her right hand and multicoloured beaded bracelet on her left hand when she went missing.

It was confirmed by the authorities of University of Pittsburgh that Konanki’s family was informed of her missing in Dominican Republic, and they are cooperating with her family and Virginia authorities to aid in the search.

“University officials are in contact with Sudiksha’s family as well as the authorities in Loudoun County, Virginia. We have offered our full support in their efforts to find her and bring her home safely,” Jared Stonesifer, the spokesperson for the university said.

The authorities in Dominican Republic are also actively searching for missing Sudiksha Konanki, however some investigative reports state that she may have died out of drowning in ocean waters.

Sudakshi’s friends and family are actively looking up for her, while citing their concern through social media and launching search initiatives online through posts and videos. One of Sudakshi Konanki’s classmate, Susan Essman shared a social media post with her pictures attached, with a caption that read ‘Urgent Request’. S

She further shared details of her appearance in the post and highlighted that her parents are actively looking up for her.