Watch: Dominican Singer Carsim Birmingham wins Golden Buzzer at Canada’s Got Talent

Dominica: The episode of Carsim Birmingham of Dominica securing a golden buzzer for his commendable performance at Canada’s Got Talent has finally aired on Citytv+. The performer now residing in Vancouver, British Columbia made a striking presence at the competition through his powerful vocals.

Carsim notably received a Golden Buzzer from Judge Kardinal Offishall, who earlier said he was saving his golden buzzer for something spectacular.

“When Kardinal Offishall said he was saving his Golden Buzzer for something spectacular, he meant Carsim Birmingham. This is Carsim’s moment. His voice, his story, his ambition,” Canada Got Talent wrote on their social media.

Carsim’s golden buzzer moment marks a significant milestone in his career. While expressing his enthusiasm, Carsim said, “I have seen myself doing this for a long time in my mind, it's pretty frightening seeing myself living a dream that i have always wanted and being authentically me.”

Carsim is well known in Dominica, for his captivating performances and marvellous vocal abilities. He gained recognition after his appearance in DBS Christmas song contest in 2015 which he successfully won. Since then, he has been active in amplifying his vocal abilities and further hone his skills.

Carsim’s performance at the audition round has also landed him into a significant recognition as netizens hail that he has performed exceptionally well.

Gabriella D’innocenzo a user on Facebook praised Carsim as she wrote, “You sounded just like if not better than the actual singer. Well, deserved! Congratulations.”

“Yeah, I do not know him personally, but as a Dominican and a former fellow Sixth Form Sisserou Singers member, I couldn't be prouder. Be free, live your truth and have love in your life! I'm here for this,” wrote another user who called himself a Dominican and expressed his pride.

Not just that, the Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also extended his wishes to the singer highlighting his performance as ‘truly remarkable’.

“Truly remarkable!! Congratulations to the talented Carsim Birmingham of Dominica! We are rooting for you,” the PM wrote.