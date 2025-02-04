Grenada prepares for 51st anniversary of independence with colourful events

Grenada is gearing up to celebrate the 51st anniversary of its independence gained from British rule on February 7, 1974. This year, the celebrations are being held under the theme ‘The next 50: Embracing a future of development, transformation and unity’.

On Sunday, February 2, 2025, a cultural programme was held in Carriacou to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day of the Caribbean island-nation which observed the diversity of its culture and heritage. The evening began with the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer followed by cultural presentations by children and senior artistes and solo performers.

Carriacou and Petite Martinique prepare for Independence Day celebrations

The sister isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique have been preparing for the Independence Day celebrations this year despite recovering from the devastations caused by Hurricane Beryl on July 1, 2024.

Deanna Isaac, chairperson of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Celebrations Committee said the residents of the islands were looking forward to the celebrations which commenced on January 26, nearly two weeks before D-Day. Five main events were organized on each island.

The Botanical Garden in Carriacou has been selected as the Independence Day village for the celebrations in Carriacou and Petite Martinique this year. It last happened during the 49th anniversary celebrations.

Isaac said people on the sister isles were happy to see the celebrations being organized this year since they had not expected it after Beryl’s devastation.

The chairperson also called for public-private partnerships for organizing the cultural events and said companies were welcome to hold sector-wise awards ceremonies.

Grenada to award 50 achievers

Grenada will also facilitate 50 citizens with awards for 2024 during the Independence Day celebrations this year. Jacqueline Alexis, chairperson of Grenada’s National Celebrations Committee, said in December last year that 2025 will see a kind of closing off the 50th with the awards.

She said the winners were picked from several nominations that were submitted and would be awarded at the Independence Day Rally at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium on St. George’s. The nominations were made in areas such as fisheries, community development, medicine, youth development, sports and education, and tourism and hospitality, among others.

Alexis said in January that people were looking forward to a grand Independence Day in 2025 after the golden jubilee celebrations last year. She said the extravaganza in Grenville will take place on the eve of Independence Day and the much-anticipated military parade will happen on the day of the celebrations. She said cultural programmes and fireworks will also be held and a plan was to have an event at The Carenage.

PM Mitchell attends special church service in Petite Martinique

On February 2, a special church service was organized in Petite Martinique as part of Grenada’s 51st anniversary of independence and it was attended by a number of top leaders, including Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell. Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Andall, Minister for Carriacou/Petite Martinique affairs and local government Tevin Andrews, and other leaders were also present.

One of the event’s standout moments was its reflection on the Word of God, with the participants sharing their favourite scripture verses. Mitchell shared 2 Corinthians 5:7: “For we walk by faith, not by sight.” A powerful reminder as we celebrate “The Next 50: Embracing a Future of Development, Transformation & Unity”.

Last month, Chief Cultural Officer Kelvin Jacob said in a news interview that the Independence Monarch Competition of 2025 was open to artists from various genres to promote creativity. He said this as part of celebrations of Grenada’s 51 years of independence. Only Calypsonians took part in the competition in the past but the National Celebrations Committee and Grenada’s Ministry of Culture have encouraged Soca and Groovy artists to participate.

Grenada’s Independence Day is a public holiday. The day is also observed as the country’s National Day. Colourful parades and official ceremonies are held across the tri-island nation. Shops, schools and banks remain closed. Tourists also visit the country on the day to participate in the celebrations.

One of the unique facts about Grenada’s Independence Day in 1974 is that it was celebrated by candlelight as workers of the local electricity company called a strike, causing power outage.

Vendors sell unique T-shirts and other colourful accessories ahead of Independence Day. The national flag, which was designed by Carriacou-born Anthony Conrad George, is also carried around the island to show unity and pride.