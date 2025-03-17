St Vincent and Grenadines: Barouallie residents complain about Black whale’s rotting body parts on beach

St Vincent and Grenadines: Decomposing parts of a Pilot Whale, (Blackfish) at the beach has raised concerns among the locals of Barrouallie, who are expressing their dissatisfaction towards local fishermen. The locals stated the unpleasant smell of the rotting remains have made it difficult for them to enjoy at that area.

According to reports, the whale was caught, prepared and then processed for sale as part of the local fishing industry. However, the remains of the fish which are not used for processing of goods, including intestines and liver, were left to rot at the beach.

Locals expressed that the strong stench of the rotting parts have restricted their visit to the beach and has created a potential health hazard for them. They emphasized that they are in support of the fishing industry, but don’t want any sort of mess on the beach.

Netizens lash out over rotting body parts

These decaying whale parts have also raised concerns of potential health hazards including an increase in bacterial contamination, attraction of scavengers and more.

A user named Nanny KimKim wrote, “Man this isn’t right. come on people…. This is where you guys live, and we all have to use. Clean up after yourselves and dispose of these properly.”

Another user who claimed that he is a black whale vendor stated that the parts of the whale should be disposed well, “Not satisfied with this after we sell the blackfish we are not the one responsible to dispose the intestine .we would of ask the vendors to place these waste in bags so we can dispose the man they never seems to do that so why can they burry them I am not satisfied that they just leave these intestine on the beach they should do better because other people use the beach came on vendors do something better. Also, I must note that they do put them back out at sea but these few days the tide and breeze is head to shore so it brings them back in but I guess we can do much better than this for svg.”

A user named Vincy people emphasized that Barrouallie, has another issue as well. He emphasized that when someone enters the city, citizens have to endure a strong scent of Urine, which is a significant health concern for the residents nearby.