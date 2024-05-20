Saint Lucia: Ernest Hilaire attends celebration of 125th anniversary of Blessing of Cathedral

Ernest Hilaire- Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, attended the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Blessing of the Cathedral.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Ernest Hilaire- Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, attended the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Blessing of the Cathedral. He joined the religious community and clergy of the Archdiocese of Castries and lauded their contribution to the society building.

He also shared glimpses and said that the celebration was held on Sunday afternoon and termed it, Pentecost Sunday. Minister Hilaire added,” On Sunday afternoon, Pentecost Sunday, I joined the religious community and clergy of the Archdiocese of Castries for the 125th Anniversary (May 11, 1899 – 2024) of the Blessing of the Cathedral.”

Minister Hilaire noted that the cathedral forms an integral part of the cultural, historical, and religious history in Saint Lucia and appreciated their contribution to making people understand the power of God. He said that the cathedral was formed on May 11, 1999, and it had also received the honorary status of “Minor Basilica.”

He expressed pleasure and said that the cathedral is one of the major parts of Saint Lucia while hoping for its success. Minister Hilaire noted that the cathedral would be a transformation force in the country that will work for the betterment of society and the lives of the citizens and residents.

He said,” On behalf of the Government and People of Saint Lucia, I wish the catholic faithful of the cathedral parish a happy anniversary and many more to come as we all move forward with God.”

The celebration featured several activities, and people of the community joined the government on the momentous occasion which is the significant aspect for the Blessing of the Cathedral.

Recently, Minister Hilaire also congratulated the contestants for the Miss Ciceron 2024, as the event will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2024. The contestants from across Saint Lucia will participate in the event, and the Minister added that they will grace the presence of the majesty in the queen show.