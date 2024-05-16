Ernest Hilaire extends good wishes to students appearing for CPEA exams 2024

The Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Dr Ernest Hilaire, expressed his best wishes to over 2049 students of the country who wrote the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) exams over the two days on May 14 and 15, 2024.

While extending his best wishes, Dr Hilaire that these two days will determine the next step of the children as it pertains to their secondary level school education.

“I know that the students, their teachers, their parents and all other stakeholders have worked really hard to prepare our students for today,” he further noted.

He also asked the citizens and residents to join him in wishing the students at the Ciceron R.C. Combined School and the La Croix Maingot Combined School best of luck.

“Help me wish the students at the Ciceron R.C. Combined School and the La Croix Maingot Combined School and by extension all primary schools in Saint Lucia the very best in their examinations. You got this,” he noted.

According to the information by the Ministry of Education of Saint Lucia, 1013 males and 1036 females undertook the CPEA examinations which will determine the path of their transition to secondary schools across the island.

In addition to this, Chief Education officer Beverley Dieudonne visited a few exam locations to wish students well ahead of the start of exams. She expressed satisfaction with the state of preparation of individual centers.

She extended commendation to school principals for their efforts and said, “I also want to extend, greetings to our students on behalf of our minister who is out on business. But of course, he does send his regards to our students and our teachers, to our teachers. I really want to congratulate our teachers. They’ve done a remarkable job preparing the students, the teachers, the principals and our assessment units.”

Meanwhile, in excess of two thousand students began the final leg of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) yesterday.

According to the Registrar of Examinations results for the 2024 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment, CPE are expected to be available in June from the Communications Unit of the Department of Education, Innovation and Vocational Training.