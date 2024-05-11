Ernest Hilaire celebrates Jazz and Art Festival with Saint Lucians, shares glimpses

Deputy Prime Minister- Ernest Hilaire has been celebrating Jazz and Art Festival with the citizens of Saint Lucia at different constituencies, which will run through Sunday night

Castries, Saint Lucia: Deputy Prime Minister- Ernest Hilaire has been celebrating Jazz and Art Festival with the citizens of Saint Lucia at different constituencies, which will run through Sunday night. He also shared glimpses and lauded the nation’s local talents who were performing in different events.

Minister Hilaire added that the festival highlighted the potential and possibilities within the dance sector in Saint Lucia and served as the platform to showcase the island’s creative ability. Through the exciting events, the local and small business holders have also been benefited from the arrival of the massive tourism and showcase of the products.

He said that the event called Pure Jazz component of the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival was a truly impressive spectacle. He lauded Allison Marquis and said that he demonstrated a remarkable level of creativity with a pan during his performance on Tuesday evening, accompanied by his band consisting of both local and international musicians.

American bassist and composer John Patitucci entertained the crowd with a jazzy set that received cheerful applause at the end.

Further, he also extended a welcome to the organizers of Monchy Jazz and said that the event was full of excitement and entertainment. He appreciated the level and way to end the community jazz events and said that the main stage events from Tuesday to Sunday would remain highly entertaining for patrons and the citizens at the Pigeon Island National Landmark.

Minister of Tourism- Hilaire also attended the Ciceron RC Combined school “All That Jazz” event on Wednesday and said that the performers included the students along with Royal Saint Lucia Police Bank were amazing.

He said that the Royal Saint Lucia Police Band is a real inspiration to local musicians and Saint Lucia. Hilaire also expressed pleasure in the returning of the Jazz on the square which made strong showcase in the festival under the management of the Cultural Development Foundation. The symbolic event was this year held under the theme “Art and the City”.

Art and the city hosted a number of the arts components of the Jazz and Arts Festival 2024. Minister Hilaire also appreciated Big Drum Project which is an initiative executed through the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF).

The intent is to revive the art of drumming in Saint Lucia, introducing 5 generations of drummers from a wide cross sector to the ancient art.

On Thursday, Jazz on the Square performances was called “Rhythms from Africa to the Caribbean” and included drummers and dancers from Saint Lucia and Africa.

He also outlined that the the Pure Jazz night, featuring the soulful performances of ladies Shannon Pinel, Christa Bailey, Vaughnette Bigford, and Samara Joy, was a massive success.

The event took place in a sold-out venue and all four ladies delivered memorable performances alongside other notable musicians such as Boo Hinkson.