St Kitts and Nevis to honour winners in Sugar Mas 53 with prize money of $650,000

The ceremony will honour the performance of the local artistes in different fields such as dancing, singing and performing in a parade throughout the staging of the carnival.

St Kitts and Nevis: The winners, placers and finalists of St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival will receive the prize money over $650,000 on January 31, 2025. The event is the part of Sugar Mas 53 where individuals who excel in different competitions will receive award at St Kitts Marriott Resort.

The ceremony will honour the performance of the local artistes in different fields such as dancing, singing and performing in a parade throughout the staging of the carnival. The event will celebrate their dedication and hard work, and participants will be greeted with different prizes and cash that will encourage them for their future performances.

The participants participated in different categories such as folklore competitions, pageants, calypso, soca, pan and other street activities. The best performers will receive the prize money of over $650,000 as St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival authorities added that the prize money will enhance their capacity and skills to entertain the audience and work for their better future.

The award ceremony will celebrate the cultural richness and heritage of St Kitts and Nevis that was purely showcase by the local artistes and performers at the national stage of the carnival. The event will enhance the significance of cultural and heritage and encourage the public to make aware of this richness in the Federation.

Minister Samal Duggins extends invitation

Samal Duggins, Minister of Creative Economy of St Kitts and Nevis added that they extended invitation to all performers and winners to join the celebration and get awarded for entertaining the audience who attended Sugar Mas 53 from across the globe.

Sugar Mas 53

Sugar Mas 53 is one of the major events of St Kitts and Nevis, serving as an enhanced platform for the local artistes who want to showcase their talents and skills. It also enhances the cultural vibrancy of the country with diverse range of events such as Calypso competition, cultural events and the bands parade.

The award ceremony will invite stakeholders, winners and other guests including staff and volunteers who will be honoured for their incredible role in hosting Sugar Mas 53.