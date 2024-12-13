Josh Brolin Opens Up on Early LSD Use: “The Fireplace Spoke to Me at 13”

LSD is a kind of strong drug that intensifies emotions and activates sensory organs, intensifying normal experiences and creating visual and auditory hallucinations.

American actor Josh Brolin recently attended the Jimmy Kimmel show where he talked about how he started using LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) so early in age.

LSD is a kind of strong drug that intensifies emotions and activates sensory organs, intensifying normal experiences and creating visual and auditory hallucinations.

Josh Brolin shared the details of him starting the drug when Jimmy Kimmel questioned him for the same. The now 56-year-old actor stated that he was just 13 when he started using the drug and revealed that it was his parents who mistakenly introduced him to LSD.

He said that he doesn’t know why his parents gave that to him, he emphasized that they may have misplaced it with a sugar cube.

However, as he went ahead sharing his experience, he revealed that his buddies in the community also started early on LSD and ultimately, they were being named Rich Kids on LSD, which then changed to a band named RKL Band.

Brolin added that he had a great trip from the drug and stated that he had the most kind of amazing 13-years-old.

“It's probably not the best time to start that drug. But I really had an amazing time,” he added.

The American actor then revealed a childhood incident, and while describing the same he stated that he once thought that he was talking to the fireplace, when he was high on LSD.

“I saw a fireplace talking to me who said some nice things. I liked what he said. I didn't dislike what he said. It was, like, harassing. It was, you know, wisdom and then I did that night, somebody said we went through the whole thing, and I was like, wow,” the actor revealed.

Jimmy Kimmel, the host of the show then asked Josh Brolin that if he could go back now, would he dissuade that 13-year-old from doing LSD, to which Brolin replied;

“Dude, I can't you can't put me in that position because it's like every 13-year-old watching your show because it's your biggest demographic. Yeah. Do not do LSD. Do not do LSD, children.”

He then humorously added LSD was one of the greatest things he ever did. Josh Brolin is notably one of the most famous names in the Hollywood industry.

He is better known for his adventure film, The Goonies, and crime thriller No Country for Old Men. However, he gained the most popularity with his role of Thanos in Marvel Cinematic Universe.