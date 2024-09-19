St Kitts and Nevis: National Hero Kennedy Simmonds visits George Moody Stuart School for Independence celebrations

Anthony Wiltshire, the principal of the George Moody Stuart School, invited the national hero to attend the celebratory event and teach the young to be more responsible citizens of the nation.

St Kitts and Nevis: The first Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, and the only living national Hero, Dr Kennedy Simmonds paid his visit to George Moody Stuart School on Wednesday. He went to the school to be part of the celebration of the 41st independence anniversary of the nation.

Dr Simmonds during the event spent time with children and teachers. He addressed them while highlighting the efforts made by the national heroes to sculpt what St Kitts and Nevis is today.

Notably, while addressing the students, Dr Kennedy Simmonds highlighted, “There is a time to learn, a time to play, and a time to pray.”

He extended this message as he emphasized that the young are the building blocks for a better tomorrow and their participation in healthy efforts will bring positive results in the nation's overall development.

The celebration in the school was initiated with the principal addressing the students and welcoming the national hero at the conference hall. The former Prime Minister, however, was introduced by a student of Grade 6, Cadence Cassuys.

It was then followed by patriotic songs sung by the students who were all dressed in T-shirts designed as the flag of St Kitts and Nevis.

The celebration continued with a dance performance of patriotic songs and poetry recitation by the students. These performances depicted the dedication and talent among the young for their nation, which truly made the national hero sit in pride.

Notably, as the Independence Day of St Kitts and Nevis is nearing, the feeling of patriotism is all increased across the country. The authorities have also not failed to keep the spirit high, as a complete independence calendar was announced by them detailing several events that are to be followed as part of the celebration.

This is an annual initiative and the government of the twin island nation celebrates their independence every year with more enthusiasm and excitement than last year.

As part of this annual celebration, the members of the federation and families of national heroes along with hundreds of other Kittians and Nevisians, a wreath-laying ceremony was held on National Heroes Day on 16th September 2024.