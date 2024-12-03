Sugar Mas 53: 16 Semifinalists announced for Senior Calypso Monarch, know here

The results were announced by the St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) on 2nd December 2024 after the elimination rounds were conducted on 30th November and 1st December.

St Kitts and Nevis: The St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) has announced 16 Caribbean Senior Calypso Monarch Semi-Finalists who will be performing live at the event’s finale on 12th December 2024.

The elimination rounds were hosted by The Proud Sounds and Legends Calypso Tents, whereas the event was judged by special judges appointed by the SKNNCC.

The judgement was made after the artists performed one of their personal bests on the stage. A total of 40 calypsonians showcased their talent at the event, creating the weekend worth remembering for Sugar Mas 53.

The complete list of the semifinalists of the Senior Calypso Monarch along with their points is as follows:

Big Lice - 256

- 256 Issa Kamal - 244

- 244 Drewzy - 231

- 231 Lady Carens - 230

- 230 Queen Kibi - 229

- 229 iSour Sop - 228

- 228 Lady Diva - 224

- 224 Mighty Freddy - 220

- 220 Hollywood - 219

- 219 Queen Singing Jackie - 216

- 216 Invincible - 216

- 216 Empress Lyrics - 214

- 214 Green Tea - 213

- 213 Mighty Kinta - 208

- 208 King Honesty - 208

- 208 Badman Polo - 207

- 207 Mighty Godfrey (Alternate) - 206

The finals, which are slated for 12th December will take place at Sugar Apple, Fortland at 7:00 pm. The tickets for the finals are on sale, which can be booked through the official Website of Sugar Mas 53.

The Sugar Mas 53, this year is expected to be a huge success as the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis are eagerly waiting for it. The event is themed under, “There is only one place to be Sugar Mas 53.”

While the excitement has built up for several different events, the fanfare for the St Kitts and Nevis Queen Pageant is the highest. This event is set for its finals on 19th December 2024. However, a swimsuit showcase round for the pageant is slated for this Sunday and will take place at The Carnival Village at 7:00 pm.