Sugar Mas 53: 16 Semifinalists announced for Senior Calypso Monarch, know here
The results were announced by the St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) on 2nd December 2024 after the elimination rounds were conducted on 30th November and 1st December.
3rd of December 2024
St Kitts and Nevis: The St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) has announced 16 Caribbean Senior Calypso Monarch Semi-Finalists who will be performing live at the event’s finale on 12th December 2024.
The results were announced by the SKNNCC on 2nd December 2024 after the elimination rounds were conducted on 30th November and 1st December.
The elimination rounds were hosted by The Proud Sounds and Legends Calypso Tents, whereas the event was judged by special judges appointed by the SKNNCC.
The judgement was made after the artists performed one of their personal bests on the stage. A total of 40 calypsonians showcased their talent at the event, creating the weekend worth remembering for Sugar Mas 53.
The complete list of the semifinalists of the Senior Calypso Monarch along with their points is as follows:
- Big Lice - 256
- Issa Kamal - 244
- Drewzy - 231
- Lady Carens - 230
- Queen Kibi - 229
- iSour Sop - 228
- Lady Diva - 224
- Mighty Freddy - 220
- Hollywood - 219
- Queen Singing Jackie - 216
- Invincible - 216
- Empress Lyrics - 214
- Green Tea - 213
- Mighty Kinta - 208
- King Honesty - 208
- Badman Polo - 207
- Mighty Godfrey (Alternate) - 206
The finals, which are slated for 12th December will take place at Sugar Apple, Fortland at 7:00 pm. The tickets for the finals are on sale, which can be booked through the official Website of Sugar Mas 53.
The Sugar Mas 53, this year is expected to be a huge success as the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis are eagerly waiting for it. The event is themed under, “There is only one place to be Sugar Mas 53.”
While the excitement has built up for several different events, the fanfare for the St Kitts and Nevis Queen Pageant is the highest. This event is set for its finals on 19th December 2024. However, a swimsuit showcase round for the pageant is slated for this Sunday and will take place at The Carnival Village at 7:00 pm.
Latest
- LIAT 2020 set to begin new service to Trinidad on Dec 19
-
Six cruise ships dock at Port Zante, St Kitts welcome 13,458...
-
Bovaer Additive lands Arla Milk in Trouble; Moo Fresh Reassu...
-
TikTok becomes source for food recipes in Trinidad and Tobag...
-
Training and testing underway for solar powered desalination...
Related Articles
Tuesday, 3rd Dec 2024
Tuesday, 3rd Dec 2024
Tuesday, 3rd Dec 2024
Tuesday, 3rd Dec 2024
Tuesday, 3rd Dec 2024
Tuesday, 3rd Dec 2024
Tuesday, 3rd Dec 2024
Tuesday, 3rd Dec 2024