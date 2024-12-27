110 years old Morrison Hotel burned to ashes in Los Angeles

The Hotel, which was popularized after it was graced in 1970’s Doors album, burned in an extensive blaze, even damaging the surrounding buildings.

The 110 years old famous Morrison Hotel of Los Angeles has burned to ashes on Thursday morning.

The Hotel, which was popularized after it was graced in 1970’s Doors album, burned in an extensive blaze, even damaging the surrounding buildings.

Approximately 100 firefighters reported to the site, who categorized the fire as a major emergency incident. The firefighters battled for nearly two hours to tackle the fire, and no injury or causality has been reported yet from them.

Morrison Hotel is four story building at the 1246 S. Hope St. and does not have any official occupants since a while. However, it was a home for the homeless, who also fled the site as the fire broke down.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the cause of fire at Morrison Hotel in Los Angeles is unknown, however, they are speculating it to be caused by one of the unofficial occupants in the building.

The fire at the Morrison Hotel was so intense that it covered the surroundings in heavy black smoke. The flames were easily visible from kilometers away from the building.

As stated by the residents from the neighboring apartments, people were running with their pets and kids over the streets, in order to protect them from the fire. They called the intense smoke as black clouds which obscured the visibility.

The Morrison Hotel, built in 1914, was made famous after it was featured on the Doors, “Morrison Hotel” album. The Doors was one of the most famous rock bands of the 70s.

The condition of the famous building was deteriorating over time, with moldy windows, creaky doors and cracked ceilings.

The residents of the building often faced several health hazards, which made the environment unhealthy for living and hence an ultimate evacuation in 2008.

As the fire ravaged the history and the memories associated with it, netizens on social media also expressed their views on social media.

A user named Michael Kelly said, “This Is the end, I think, of this building. It was already in bad shape and the first floor had been gutted by the previous owner.”