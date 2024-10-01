Vacancies open at Paradise Beach Resort in Nevis

The hotel announced the positions and added, "We are looking for the following full-time positions.”

Nevis: The vacancies have been opened at the Paradise Beach Resort in Nevis as the applications are invited by the resort through an official social media account. Premier Mark Brantley shared the information and noted that the interested candidates can apply through an official site as the positions are available for full time workers.

The hotel announced the positions and added, "We are looking for the following full-time positions.” The positions including Bartender, Restaurant Server, Beach/Water-Sport Attendant, and Overnight Residential Supervisor will be available for the job seekers in the resort.

Previous experience in similar roles will be preferred for the position, according to the beach resort. The CV of the interested candidates should be emailed to their official mail. The candidates can also visit the resort to fill out an application form.

Premier Brantley added, "If you are seeking a job then keep monitoring as we continue to post jobs available in Nevis.”

Paradise Beach Resort is quite popular in Nevis due to its excellence in offering a blend of luxury and sustainability. It is one of the finest resorts in the Caribbean, providing employment and welcome revenue to Nevis.

The resort consisted of 2-bedroom villas at Paradise which is supported by the natural aspects and mesmerizing beauty of Nevis Island. The resort won several recognitions and awards over the years due to the exceptional tourist experience and marvellous locations.

Due to the resort, Nevis was also shortlisted in the “Best Wedding Island,” and “Best Honeymoon Island” in the Caribbean World Travel and Living Magazine.

Paradise Beach Nevis also secured the top prize for its thirteen exclusive, luxury villas, and its beach house makes it an exceptional location for the holidays. The private pools that are across the shoreline of the island also add another level of luxury to the infrastructure of the hotel.

In 2022, the resort was also named as the “Best Villa Resort of the Year” in the 2021 Caribbean World Travel and Living Awards.