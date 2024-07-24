Saint Catherine shooting accused to stay under remand

Jamaica: The parish court of Saint Catherine observed a case of a shooting attack in which a male victim suffered gunshot injuries and was hospitalised in the parish. The accused man, who was arrested by the police officers on the day of the crime, was represented in the court for the hearing on Tuesday, 23 July. The master of the parish court, on the day of the appearance, ordered the suspect to stay in police remand.

The suspect in the Saint Catherine shooting case is mentioned in the reports as a 30-year-old man. The accused is identified by the Jamaica policemen and is quoted by his documented name, Roaul Williams. Roaul Williams is charged by the authorities with multiple offences related to the shooting on the victim. However, the details of the injured victim in the crime are not confirmed for now.

As per the disclosed details about the criminal act of shooting in Saint Catherine, the victim and the suspect were present together at a construction site along the Linstead Bypass in the parish on the day of the incident. The criminal act dates back to 04 July, when the shooting was followed after a dispute emerged between both sides.

It is mentioned in the details that the two men somehow got involved in a verbal argument over a disagreement, which turned into a serious situation. The suspect left the site and, after some time, returned with a lethal weapon in his hands. The intention of the suspect was clearly to attack the victim, which he did by pointing the handgun against the man and pulling the trigger.

As the victim was attacked by the suspect, he ran to save his life and found shelter in a business place where he was rescued. However, Roaul Williams kept chasing and shooting the man, which left the victim injured with several wounds from gunshots. The police were immediately summoned in order to take action against the armed suspect.

Subsequently, the police department alerted a team of officers who arrived at the crime scene after receiving the information of a shooting at a construction site in Saint Catherine. The police officer took immediate action and arrested the armed suspect. The case was filed against the accused, and the man was charged following a question-and-answer session.

The victim was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, the suspect of the shooting in Saint Catherine was laid with charges of wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of unauthorized ammunition. In the court, the suspect was ordered to stay in police remand till Tuesday, 30 July.