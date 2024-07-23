British national fined $1.2M for cocaine possession in Saint James.

Jamaica: The police department of the island nation shared the details of a case on Monday, 22 July, in which a foreign citizen of British origin was caught for possessing cocaine in Saint James Parish. The incident is against a female suspect who was caught by the officers of the police department on security duty at the airport. The suspect woman was presented in court for trial, in which she was found guilty of carrying 3.5 lbs of cocaine and was fined 1.2 million dollars.

The accused woman of British origin, who was possessing cocaine, was caught while she was in an attempt to flee from the nation at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Saint James parish of Jamaica. The accused is identified and mentioned in the reports by her documented name, Faina Rwenhamo, who is a 25-year-old lady. Faina Rwenhamo is a health care assistant by her occupation, who belongs to Leeds in England.

The accused lady in her mid-twenties was held at the airport by the police personnel during the routine security check. The officers were from the Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division, who were conducting a search exercise on Tuesday, 16 June. At nearly 03:50 pm on the day, the officers checked the foreign lady who was carrying suitcases with herself, containing her belongings.

It is mentioned that after the luggage of the accused lady was checked by the police officers on duty, two wooden craft items were found by the lawmen, hidden in the false compartments of suitcases. After that, the police personnel examined the two wooden craft items and discovered the illegal possession. It was revealed that the British woman was about to leave the island from Saint James with a quantity of cocaine, which weighed around 3.5 lbs.

It is disclosed that the accused woman, Faina Rwenhamo, was just about to leave Jamaica from TUI flight TOM115, which was flying to Manchester, England. Anyhow, the woman who had checked in to board the flight was caught with cocaine and was immediately arrested and transferred to the police station. The British woman was found an offender to breach the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The case was registered against the accused lady after the interrogation, and she was laid with multiple charges of possessing illegal items. Faina Rwenhamo faced charges, including possession of cocaine, attempting to export cocaine, and dealing in cocaine along with conspiracy, for which she was represented in the parish court for the trial.

The accused British woman was taken to the Saint James Parish Court on Wednesday, 17 July, where she was marked guilty by the judge after the hearing. However, the victim was declared innocent in the charge of conspiracy due to a lack of evidence. Under the other three charges, the woman was punished and fined one among four hundred thousand dollars or thirty months of imprisonment for each of the three offences, which totals a 1.2 million dollars fine or seven and half year of imprisonment.