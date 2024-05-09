Four armed suspect shot and killed in Kingston police encounter

In a police encounter, four armed suspects among six were shot and killed by officers in Kingston on Wednesday 08 May.

Jamaica: In a police encounter, four armed suspects among six were shot and killed by officers in Kingston while five illegal firearms were also seized. In the cross-firing, one police officer also got injured in downtown during the early dark time on Wednesday 08 May, around 01:30 am.

As per the reports, the incident of the police encounter took place at the meeting point of Charles Street and King Street in Kingston, the capital of Jamaica. It is said that the action was taken by the dedicated team of police officers after getting information about a shooting act in the region.

At nearly 01:30 am, the local police station received a report of an incident of shooting in the area under their jurisdiction on which the officers on duty took charge. The suspects fled from the mentioned site after which the police officers raised an alert and launched a manhunt to find and arrest the culprits.

Reportedly, the suspects were travelling along the road in their motor vehicle, which was a Toyota Isis motor car. The police officers who were on the service spotted the suspected vehicle and ordered the driver to stop at the corner of the street. The motor car which was occupied by the six suspects including the driver refused to follow the orders and attempted to escape the place.

Subsequently, the six suspects who were armed with illegal firearms started firing at the officers on duty to flee from the location without getting caught. In response to the firing by the suspects, the police officers also got armed with their licensed service firearms and retaliated with counter-shooting.

In the Kingston shooting encounter, the police officers managed to take edge over the assailants during which four suspects were tackled after getting shot. In the act, four suspects lost their lives who were not able to survive the wounds of fatal firing by the police officers. Meanwhile, one police officer was reported to be injured who was hospitalised for medical treatment for his wounds.

Reportedly, after the Kingston police encounter the responding officers seized five firearms that were possessed by the suspects. The firearms were illegal as there was no legal background found of the weapons. The operation was conducted by the Kingston police department which was confirmed by Superintendent Beresford Williams, the Head of the Kingston Central police division.