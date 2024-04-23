Saint Andrew Police seizes illegal firearm and ballistic vest, arrests 7

Jamaica: The parish section of the police department of Jamaica held seven suspects in total in the case of possessing an illegal firearm and a ballistic vest in Saint Andrew. The suspects, including six women and one man, were caught during an exercise on the afternoon of Sunday, 21 April, around 2:00 pm.

As per the reports, the action was taken by the assigned officers of Saint Andrew Central police division on the day which led to the seizure of an illegal firearm. The members of the police department took charge on an intelligence based information and launched the operation in the locality.

It is mentioned that the target of the police authority was a premise along Friendship Lane in Cross Roads of Saint Andrew, a parish in the southeastern part of Jamaica. The police officers on duty conducted a search operation in the locality by blocking and taking control of the area.

At nearly 2:00 pm, the assigned police officers went inside the property and searched the place to find the illegal possession as per the information. In the search, the investigating officers found an illegal firearm, which was a Mac-11 submachine gun containing an empty magazine and a ballistic vest in the house of Saint Andrew.

It is said that the ballistic vest that the officers found in the operation bore the regulation number as the designated member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. The illegal possessions found in the search were seized by the police officers on duty. The discovery resulted in the arrest of the seven occupiers of the illegal items including six women and a man.

The police department is continuing with the further proceedings in the case while the investigation and inquiries are going on. The police officers are leading the case on the finding of the ballistic vest which was issued by the government authority at the place. Officers are trying to know how the suspects got the ballistic vest.

The people are saying in the case of arrest and illegal firearm with ballistic vest findings in Saint Andrew, “This just goes to show that women are playing an integral role in the crime situation plaguing the country and should be given the same attention as men. Some women are more vicious than some men.”