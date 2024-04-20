Two remanded for last year murder case of Old Harbour

Two remanded in Saint Catherine Parish Court on Friday, 19 April, in last year's case of murder of a man by shooting in Old Harbour.

As per the reports, the alleged incident of the shooting against the victim which caused a murder in Old Harbour Bay by the two suspects took place the last year on 02 January. It is mentioned that a criminal act took place while the victim was present along Terminal Road in Old Harbour Bay locality of Saint Catherine, a parish in the southwestern part of Jamaica.

The deceased victim of the murder case is identified as a man aged 40 years, commonly known by his name of Lloyd Simmonds as per the documents. The identity of the accused individuals in the murder case is disclosed, as per which, one suspect is a 30-year-old man, known as Shelldon Brown and the other is a 20-year-old man named Gregory Henry.

Reportedly, after the police department received the information of the crime in the region which lies under the area of their jurisdiction, they got involved. The investigation was launched to find the culprits of the killing in the region which led them to the suspects.

The two suspects, Shelldon Brown and Gregory Henry were held by the officers on duty under the accusation of murder of the deceased victim. Later they were laid with charges for the alleged offences including possession of an illegal weapon, possession of ammunition without any permission, and being part of a criminal organisation in the Old Harbour murder case.

As per the latest information, the case was heard by the master of the court and after hearing the argument of both sides in relation to the murder, the judge transferred the case to the Gun Court. The further proceedings will take place in the Gun Court in Saint Andrew, a parish in the southeastern part of Jamaica, scheduled on 6 May.

