Raynae Mayers crowned Miss Turks and Caicos  

Turks and Caicos: Raynae Mayers was crowned Miss Turks and Caicos contest on Sunday. She is now all set to represent the nation at the Miss universe contest in Mexico, which is scheduled this year in November.

Raynae Mayers, a 23-year-old is being referred to as the epitome of beauty as she is a young entrepreneur and a recent law and politics graduate from the University of Manchester.

Notably, she left behind Selena Grant and Bereniece Dickenson as the first and the second runner up of the event and emerged victorious among them. During the event, she was also crowned the Queen of Beauty and Grace

Mayers, outshined every other contestant in the pageantry with her insightful answers during the question-answer round. She also showcased a great enthusiasm throughout the contest which truly captivated the judges.

The 73rd Miss Universe pageant which is scheduled later this year is planned to feature approximately 70 delegates from around the world competing for the title of Miss Universe 2024. At the conclusion of the event, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua will crown her successor.

Mayers penned down a detailed note following her win on Instagram. She highlighted that Miss Universe is more than just a beauty pageant as it is a platform to amplify voice and showcase talent to the world.

“As most of you know, it has always been my goal to be an advocate, leader, and changemaker! As I embark on this journey, that is still the goal! I am going to use this platform to amplify my voice and show the world that women in pageantry are more than just beautiful faces,” Mayers noted.

Miss Turks and Caicos also highlighted her opponents as her pageant sisters. She referred to them as her rock and inspiration, with whom she shared joy, tears, and many memorable moments.

“Thank you for always being there and keeping me in time with the dance moves! Keep your heads up, Queens, and remember who you are,” she added.

Myers also thanked her family for their unwavering support, saying that their love and encouragement have been her greatest strength. She stated that her journey to Miss Turks and Caicos Universe was a collaborative endeavor that included valuable support, love, and encouragement.