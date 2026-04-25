Barbados: Ministry of Transport continues road construction in Christ Church communities

The Ministry of Transport and Works is advancing road construction in Barbados' Christ Church communities, including new roads, flood solutions, and infrastructure upgrades.

Barbados: The Ministry of Transport and Works continues with major road developments in the Christ Church area, including new concrete roads and flood mitigation designs. This project is aimed to improve infrastructure and will address both traffic concerns and flooding in key parts of the community. The construction is currently underway from Wilcox Hill to Fairy Valley.

The Deputy Chief Technical Officer for projects, Dave Scantlebury said that they have a design in regards to the construction from Professional Engineering Services Limited, which is also involved in assessing the retaining wall at Wilcox Hill.

Continuing on this topic, Scantlebury said that a concrete road will be built at the bottom of Wilcox Hill which will head east to the turntable.

Scantlebury assured that the road is not expected to fail any time soon.

The Ministry of Transport and Works is also aware of that area being a flood prone zone. Keeping that in mind, the authorities have finished a flood design for the area. With this new developed design it can solve two problems with one solution, i.e. while the focus will be on road construction it will also solve a wider flooding problem in the area.

The authorities are also looking for a design from Parish land to Ferry valley along with they are looking for a relocation of that road. In that respect they are working with utility companies as well as the Ministry of Housing.

It has been noted that due to heavy traffic, Chancery Lane’s road has been in poor condition for a long period of time. In order to repair it the authorities have planned to rebuild it using concrete, which is strong and durable.

Simultaneously, many other upgrades have been planned by the authorities. One of them includes the installation of natural gas lines along with improving the water system along the road.

The design for the new road has been outlined but the project is facing delays due to the utility work as gas and water installations are supposed to be completed first.