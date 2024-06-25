Contestants for Pageantries in 50th Nevis Culturama Festival unveiled

The contestants of the different pageantries for the upcoming 50th edition of the Nevis Culturama Festival have been unveiled

St Kitts and Nevis: The contestants of the different pageantries for the upcoming 50th edition of the Nevis Culturama Festival have been unveiled. The candidates for the pageants such as Mr and Mis Talented Youth, Mr Kool Contest, Ms Culture Swimsuit Contest, and Mr Culture Queen Pageant have been outlined.

The contestants and their sponsors for the Mr and Miss Talented Youth will include:

Ivor Walters Primary School, Contestants #1: Zenobia Johnson & Kimani Lawrence Sponsored by: Nevis Cooperative Credit Union

Violet O. Jeffers Nichols Primary, Contestants #4: Zyann France & Te’Jahni Daniel Sponsored by: O. D. Brisbane Ltd & Grace Foods

Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School, Contestants #2: Zakiyah Stapleton & Dhillon Eliliott, Sponsored by: L.E.F.C.O.

Charlestown Primary School, Contestants #5: Chajne Caines & Kadeem Taylor Sponsored by: NASPA

St. Thomas Primary School, Contestants #3: Caiajah Nisbett & Alwyn Douglas Jr.Sponsored by: National Caribbean Insurance

Joycelyn Liburd Primary School, Contestants #6: Aleijah Hendrickson & Natram Mathura Sponsored by: Clive Evelyn Construction

The event is scheduled to be held on July 30, 2024, at Nevis Cultural Village, featuring the celebration of future stars and local business organisations.

Mr Kool contest will feature the participation of the contestants and the sponsors:

Akedo Nisbett – Nevis Water Department

St. Clair Rawlins – Nevis Cultural Development Foundation

Devonté Liburd – Nevis Department of Agriculture

Dévonté Richards – Nevis Culturama Committee

Eliesel Dorset – Nevis Tourism Authority

The pageant will be held on July 28, 2024 at Nevis Cultural Complex and kick of at 8 pm.

Ms Culture Swimsuit Contest and the sponsors lineup will be

Belinda Clarke – Miss Caribbean Lottery

Nangela Semple – Miss Carib Jack

Kadedra Lewis – Miss First Federal Co-Operative Credit Union Ltd.

Shaquoya Flanders – Miss Caribbean Digital Displays

Shaleize Smithen – Miss Zanzi Bar

The pageant will also be held on July 28, 2024 at Nevis Cultural Complex.

Ms Culture Queen Pageant and their sponsor will be

Sidondre Flemming – Miss Queen City Bar and Garden

Jennessa Caines – Miss Carib Brewery (SKN) Ltd.

T-Karli Edwards – Miss Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation

Shadelle Mitchell – Miss S.L. Horsfords Ltd.

Vanessa Simon – Miss Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis

Sherquanya Jeffers – Miss National Bank Group of Companies

The pageant is scheduled to be held on August 4, 2024 at Nevis Cultural Complex with starting time of 8 pm. The contests will serve as the platform for the local talents who will showcase the beauty of the culture of Nevis with different performances.