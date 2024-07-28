Ariana Blaize crowned as Miss Guyana, aims for Miss Universe 2024  

Ariana Blaize announced the new Miss Guyana is all set to represent the country in the upcoming Miss Universe 2024 contest this November.

Guyana: Ariana Blaize, a 26-years-old Guyanese model is set to represent Guyana in the upcoming Miss Universe 2024 as she qualifies after honing the title of Miss Guyana on Friday. The Miss Universe Guyana contest was scheduled at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown which also featured 11 other young contenders.

Blaize, who is also Miss Georgetown achieved this win leaving Faydeha King-Miss Berbice and Fatah Sattur-Miss Uitvugt behind with second and third position respectively.

The Miss Universe Guyana pageant began with a picture session to which all competitors stepped on the ramp dressed in white shorts and T-shirts. The contestants then demonstrated their excellent skills in a variety of other competitions including the swimsuit segment, the interview segment, the question-and-answer session, and several more.

Following this enormous victory, Blaize took to Facebook to express her gratitude to all of her followers, writing, “Thank you all for your steadfast support! Wow, what an experience! This was definitely a memorable one. Pageantry is incredibly intense. I went unprepared, expecting to win. But I’m pleased to have reached the finish line.”

She also spoke about her opponents, saying that they were all very motivating, and that the path to be the Miss Universe Guyana was a huge challenge for her because of all the difficulties she had faced, but she wanted to make sure that she finished, no matter what the outcome was.

This is to be noted that the annual Miss Universe contest that is held every year in November 2024 will be held in Mexico this year. The event this year is a special one for Guyana as it has never won the Miss Universe title since the country has participated in the contest.

Since the win of Blaize netizens are hoping to bring the crown home this year. It is to be noted that the last year’s title holder Sheynnis Palacios will crown her successor at the end of the event.