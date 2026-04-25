PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets Guadeloupe Officials to strengthen bilateral ties

Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit held talks with Thierry Devimeux, Prefect of Guadeloupe and Marie Noelle Duris, Ambassador of France to the Eastern Caribbean on Friday, 24th April, 2026, during his visit to Guadeloupe.

The meeting revolved around discussions related to judicial, customs, fire and rescue, maritime collaboration and immigration cooperation, aimed to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

Sharing an update on the meeting, Roosevelt Skerrit posted on Facebook said, “Dominica values its relationship with France and with Guadeloupe as a neighbouring territory, and remains committed to building practical partnerships that benefit our people.”

With a vision to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations, PM Roosevelt Skerrit along with Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore previously had a meeting with senior security officials from Guadeloupe. The meeting was led by General Christophe Perret, Commandant of the Gendarmerie.

This meeting had its focus on discussions regarding strengthening the cooperation in security, law enforcement and the promotion of regional stability between both the nations.

During his trip to Guadeloupe, PM Roosevelt Skerrit will be hosting a meet and greet session with the Dominican community living in Guadeloupe on 26th April, 2026 at Hall Paul Chonchon, Pointe-a-Pitre and from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Dominica and Guadeloupe are neighboring Caribbean islands, with Dominica being an independent, English speaking “Nature Isle” renowned for its eco-tourism, whereas Guadeloupe is a French overseas region known for its infrastructure, sandy beaches and Creole cuisine.

Both the nations maintain a strong, cooperative relations focused on regional security, trade and cultural exchanges.