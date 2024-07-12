Miss Universe Finally arrived in the Bahamas Amid her World Tour

A true wave of excitement was felt at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) as Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios eventually arrived in the Bahamas yesterday for her visit to the beautiful country.

Shayon Palacios, the 24-year-old is a Nicaraguan model. She was crowned as Miss Universe 2023 on 19th November 2023. The Nicaraguan model is the first ever from the country who win the title of Miss Universe.

Palacios is widely known throughout the world for her grace and beauty. Her arrival to the Bahamas was highly anticipated and several plans have been made to celebrate his presence in the country.

Palacois was greeted by the Miss Universe – Bahamas upon her arrival at the airport along with several paparazzi following to capture them.

The Miss Universe Bahamas said “I am quite excited. This is a genuinely memorable occasion. So, I hope you are as delighted as I am to discover this lovely country that I call home.”

“I am excited, I can’t wait to learn more about the Bahamas while I’m here, although I’m sure it will be less,” Palacios stated in an answer to Miss Universe Bahamas’s question.

According to Anthony Smith, President and National Director of the Miss Bahamas Universe Organisation, the visit to the Bahamas is part of Palacios’ global tour to promote this year’s chosen countries and showcase and highlight the cultural components of each destination.

The resources stated that There will be an official, invitation-only meet and greet welcome ceremony, followed by an RSVP welcome reception which is sponsored by the Rosewood Hotel.

palacios itinerary will further include a visit to a private cay to experience the “swimming pigs” attraction, a ladies’ dinner scheduled by Dr. Marisa Mason-Smith, and a charity visit.

This is truly a mesmerizing opportunity for the Bahamians as this is the first time in 10 years that the Bahamas is welcoming Miss Universe to the country.