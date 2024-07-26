Professional gambler shot and killed in San Fernando

Trinidad and Tobago: The probe is active by the dedicated team of police officers in the case of murder by shooting of a gambler in the locality of San Fernando. The male victim of the fatal act was found dead outside a casino after the attack on the night of Wednesday, 24 July, around 11:00 pm. The police officers mentioned that the victim was shot by the assailant inside his car, where his body was found.

The dead gambler who became the victim of the fatal shooting in the registered murder case of San Fernando is identified by the investigation team of police. The deceased is mentioned in the reports as a 58-year-old man who was known among the people as Ricky Loach, his documented name. Ricky Loach was a professional gambler who lived at a residence in the Mon Desir locality of South Oropouche, Trinidad.

As per the police statement on the murder case of a gambler in San Fernando, the victim man was at the place as a victor to V’s Members Club on the day. V’s Members Club is a casino place in the town. It is said that the man was attacked by the assailant when Ricky Loach came out of the casino after his visit. The gambler was approached by the suspect when he was about to leave the site on his motor vehicle.

It is mentioned in the details that the victim went to the parking lot, where he unlocked his motor vehicle, which was a Toyota Axio car, and took the driver’s seat. Before the victim was about to get away from the scene, the suspect suddenly went to his car with a firearm in his hand and attacked Ricky Loach with the intention of killing him.

Reportedly, the assailant who gunned down the gambler, Ricky Loach, was waiting outside the casino in San Fernando. The witnesses told the police officers that the suspect was sitting inside a parked motor vehicle, which was a Nissan Tiida car of white colour. The suspect emerged out of the back seat of his motor car after the victim came out and fled from the site after fatally wounding him.

Subsequently, the law enforcement officers in the region were alerted after the police department received the information about the crime. A dedicated party of lawmen was assigned to take charge of the matter and investigate the crime scene. The police officer seized the site of the murder after arriving at the place.

Dr Dhansingh, the district medical officer, also assisted the investigation police officers at the crime scene in San Fernando and examined the dead body of the gambler. After checking the dead body and wounds by gunshots, the district medical officer shared his intake with police officers and pronounced the man dead officially. The dead body was taken to the Saint James Forensic Science Centre while the investigation proceeded.