One man arrested by NED Police for San Juan shooting

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department shared the details of a case in which the North Eastern Division officers arrested a suspect of attempted murder by shooting in the locality of San Juan. The unlawful incident was reported, in which a family was attacked by the assailant during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, 23 July, around 01:00 pm. A female member of the family suffered an injury in the criminal act and was hospitalised.

The details of the San Juan shooting case are shared by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, however, the identity of the suspect and the victim is not disclosed for now. It is said that the victim lady and her family who faced the attack are the residents of a settlement in Siparia. Reportedly, the family was in San Juan to meet a seller with whom they agreed to a deal.

As per the shared details on the case of attempted murder by shooting in San Juan, the victim lady’s family came into contact with the seller from an ad on the Facebook Marketplace. The deal between both parties was for a motor vehicle that the seller posted on the social marketplace, and the victim’s family showed their interest in buying it.

Both sides agreed on a deal and decided to meet at a place along Mission Road Extension in San Juan on the day where the lethal act took place. The time was decided around 01:00 pm for the meeting when the family was waiting at the location to receive their delivery in exchange for the decided amount. Suddenly, a motor vehicle arrived at the place which was occupied by the suspect, who was armed with a rifle.

Reportedly, the armed suspect approached the family and immediately launched an open fire at them from inside the vehicle. Straight after attacking the family while shooting openly, the suspect accelerated and fled from the crime scene of San Juan in his motor vehicle. The female member of the family was found wounded severely in the act. The injured victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was admitted for treatment.

The police department was notified about the Shooting Act in San Juan, which left a woman injured and in an unstable condition. The instant action was taken by the police officers, and a manhunt operation was activated in the region to catch the suspect. The quick response of the police department resulted in the detention of the suspect of the shooting, who was taken under custody. The officer also seized an AR-15 rifle with unauthorised ammunition, which was possessed by the accused illegally.

The rapid action was taken jointly by the police officers of the Crime Investigation Department, the North Eastern Division Task Force, and the Gang Investigation Unit. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Superintendent Birch and Senior Superintendent Edwards. Inspector Ramsingh and ASP Callender coordinated the mission, which was conducted by Sergeant Martin, Sergeant Ramkissoon, Cpl Daniel, PC Ali, PC McKnight, PC Taylor, PC Malchan, and PC Noel.