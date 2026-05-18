Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes Eastern Caribbean, tremors felt in St Kitts and Nevis

Authorities reported no injuries, damage or tsunami threat after the earthquake near Barbuda, although unusual sea level changes at Oualie Beach drew concern among residents.

St. Kitts and Nevis: A strong magnitude 6. 1 earthquake shook the Eastern Caribbean on Sunday morning and its tremors were also felt east of St. Kitts and Nevis. However, no injury and or damage has been reported in the country, raising concerns for the upcoming Atlantic Hurricane Season 2026/2027.

According to the met department, a noticeable drop has been seen in Caribbean Sea water levels along sections of Oualie Beach, sparking concerns for the weather conditions.

Videos and photos circulating online appeared to show unusually exposed shoreline areas, sparking discussion and concern among members of the public. While fluctuations in sea levels can occur for several natural reasons, some residents questioned whether the seismic activity may have contributed to the unusual coastal conditions observed shortly after the quake.

Authorities and regional seismic monitoring agencies have not, at this time, confirmed any tsunami threat or direct link between the earthquake and the changing shoreline conditions. Residents are nevertheless being encouraged to remain alert, avoid spreading unverified information, and follow official updates from emergency authorities and seismic monitoring agencies.

Oualie Beach, one of Nevis’ most recognizable coastal locations, drew significant public attention throughout the day as curious onlookers gathered to observe the unusual scene.

The affected countries were the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Venezuela, Caribbean Netherlands, Saint Barthelemy, Antigua and Barbuda and Anguilla.

The epicentre was measured about 43.5 miles from the village of Codrington on the island of Barbuda around 10: 50 am. There was also no threat of a tsunami as the met department raised concerns for the upcoming Atlantic Hurricane Season 2026.

The weather conditions are showing different patterns as there are chances of mostly fair despite partly cloudy periods with isolated showers. There is a low (30%) chance of the isolated, early-morning heavy shower/thunderstorm near the Northern Windwards.