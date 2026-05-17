Saint Lucia raises LPG Prices amid global oil market pressures

The price of bulk and 100-lb LPG cylinders in Saint Lucia rises this month, while gasoline, diesel, and smaller cylinders remain unchanged under government subsidies.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The retail prices of petroleum products have been announced for Saint Lucia for the period between May 11 to 31, 2026. The adjustments have been made amid the rising geopolitical tensions across the Middle East and shortage of the gas.

In keeping with changes in international oil prices and the Government's application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of petroleum products for the period May 11 to May 31, 2026, have been adjusted as follows:

Fuel Price Adjustment – May 11 to May 31, 2026:

Gasoline: Unchanged at $3.52 per litre or $16.00 per imperial gallon

Diesel: Unchanged at $3.52 per litre or $16.00 per imperial gallon

Kerosene: Unchanged at $2.13 per litre or $9.66 per imperial gallon

20 lb Cylinder (9.07 kg): Unchanged at $34.00 per cylinder

22 lb Cylinder (9.98 kg): Unchanged at $38.00 per cylinder

100 lb Cylinder (45.36 kg): Increased from $263.50 to $288.50 per cylinder

Bulk LPG: Increased from $2.51 to $2.76 per pound

The Government of Saint Lucia continues to cushion the impact of global oil price volatility through targeted subsidies. For this period:

Gasoline carries a subsidy of $1.14 per imperial gallon

Diesel carries a subsidy of $1.65 per imperial gallon

Kerosene is subsidised at $6.76 per imperial gallon

LPG subsidies remain significant, with $39.97 and $43.37 applied to the 20-lb and 22-lb cylinders, respectively.

The 100 lb cylinder is subsidised at $81.35 per cylinder, and bulk LPG at $0.81 per pound. The next fuel price adjustment is scheduled for June 1, 2026. Now, the government of Saint Lucia added that the prices will be changed according to the tensions and the geopolitical prices across the globe, especially in the Middle East.