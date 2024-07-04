Port of Spain: Fatal shooting resulted in murder of a man.

Trinidad and Tobago: Port of Spain, the capital of the twin island nation, recorded another murder case in which a man got killed by shooting at George Street. The act of a life-taking attack by the unknown assailant took place along Nelson Street plannings in the early hours of Wednesday, 03 July, around 01:20 am.

The deceased victim of the Port of Spain murder case is identified through the sources, where the man is identified by his name as Leon King. The victim was commonly called by the known people as Toby, which was a nickname given to him. Leon King was originally a resident of Block #8, John John, in Laventille, Trinidad.

As per the information released in the Port of Spain murder case, the act of fatal shooting against Leon King by an unknown assailant took place while the man was in the capital on the day. It is said that the victim was approached by the culprit while he was standing along Nelson Street plannings at George Street.

It is mentioned that there was only one male suspect who arrived at the location, which intended to target the victim, Leon King. Straight after getting near the victim, the suspect pulled out a gun carried by him and suddenly launched a targeted fire on the man. The victim suffered multiple wounds from gunshots over his body in the shooting and eventually lost his life in the fatal act.

Subsequently, the suspect fled from the crime scene along George Street after the attack, which was observed by the local people in the area. The residents around the locality heard the explosions of shootings to which they responded and went to investigate the situation. The information about the shooting against a man was passed to the local law enforcement unit.

The police officers on duty took instant charge and arrived at the spot of the murder by shooting in Port of Spain. The inquiry was initiated, which revealed that the suspect was spotted in the dark and was wearing dark-coloured clothes. The crime scene was seized on the order, and the proceedings were started to collect the clues.

The police officers found the victim of the shooting at the site, who was lying in the pool of blood. The emergency health service was also contacted, but the victim already lost his life at the site way before the help arrived. The information was passed to the designated medical officer, who made his way to the ground in response.

After the arrival of the designated medical officer, the dead body was examined, and the official statement was passed. Later, the dead body of the victim was removed from the crime scene and assisted to the forensics for the further process of autopsy. The investigation continued and the police officers collcetd 18 spent 9 mm bullet casings and one 5.56 shell with other clues to find the culprit.