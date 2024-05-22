Police recovered dead body of 57-year-old in South Oropouche

Trinidad and Tobago: The dead body of a 57-year-old male victim was found at his own house in South Oropouche covered in blood. The man was physically assaulted and found shot dead with his throat slit on the morning of Monday, 20 May, around 10:00 am, after which police department was contacted.

As per the reports, the dead body of the victim was spotted by his cousins on the day at his home in South Oropouche. South Oropouche is a village of Trinidad situated on the southwestern side of the island. It is said that his cousins were not able to contact him after which they made their way to his home to meet him when the crime was disclosed.

The deceased man was the owner of his house located in the neighbourhood of Krishna Gardens, Berridge Trace along Mon Desir Road in South Oropouche. The victim was known among the people around by his common name Roger, where his real name was Derrick Harrynath as per the documents.

It is mentioned that the relatives of the victim tried to call him but were not able to get any answer from his side. When they were not able to contact him, his cousins went to his house to hear his condition. At nearly 10:00 am, his cousins arrived at the house and found the door closed. The crime was disclosed went the relatives spotted his lifeless body from the window of the house and the information was passed to the police department.

After getting the information of a murder, the police department in the region assigned investigating officers in response. The initial charge was taken by SGT Ganesh and PC Ramdath accompanied by the designated medical officer, Dr. Maharaj, who arrived at the mentioned address of the criminal act. At the scene, the officers collected information about the case to get a better knowledge of the situation.

As per the recorded statement of the relatives, it was mentioned that the cousins of the victim first saw the man inside the house through the eastern window. The victim was seen slumped against a wall after which he was he was found motionless and covered with blood when seen through another window.

Subsequently, the responding police officers made their way into the house and took control of the place by seizing it for investigation. The dead body in the South Oropouche house was taken under control by the designated medical officer for examination. It is said that the dead body suffered physical assaults, his throat was slit and wounds of gunshot were on his chest.

Eventually, the pronouncement was made and the dead body was transferred from the crime scene to the Forensic Science Centre. The report of the post-mortem will take the investigation in a particular direction to trace the culprit of the murder. The police department also collected two spent shells of 9 mm bullets from the crime scene which is seized as a pivotal clue.