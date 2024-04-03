PM Terrance Drew unveils 8 projects approved under his tenure, EC$1bn invested

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew unveiled eight significant projects that have been approved by the government of St Kitts and Nevis since taking office.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew unveiled the list of eight significant projects that have been approved by the government of St Kitts and Nevis since taking office. He said that these projects are designed to develop the health sector, the housing sector, renewable energy, and tourism, aiming to turn into a sustainable island state.

PM Drew said that the government is working on several other major developmental and infrastructural projects that will come into place in the coming years. He outlined that the investment of $1 billion EC will be made for the establishment of these projects.

He said, ”These are major projects which are rolling out. Keeping in mind that major projects can take up to two years, these have been achieved in relatively quick order.” He said that the projects are a new way of developing a nation.

The first project approved by the government of St Kitts and Nevis was the new smart hospital which will be established in the country soon. The announcement of the hospital was made by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew on March 2, 2024 during a special interview.

PM Drew said that the hospital would boast smart and more advanced features that would treat the citizens effectively.

The second project in the line is the solar project which was kicked off on June 15, 2022, through collaboration between the government of St Kitts and Nevis, St Kitts Electricity Company Ltd and the principals of Leclanché. The project will construct the largest solar generation and energy storage system in the Caribbean.

Prime Minister Dr Drew promised to make it a taxpayer-friendly initiative that will involve substantial loan warrants.

The construction of the 2-million-gallon desalination plant also added to the list of major projects of the government of St Kitts and Nevis which was announced by Prime Minister Drew in July 2023. He said that the project will resolve the water issues and alleviate the challenges which are faced by the citizens.

The project will be constructed near the Basseterre region, aiming to address the water issues within the Cayon and Frigate Bay communities. The government has also contracted the Bedrock Exploration Development Technologies St Kitts Ltd for the construction as the project is expected to produce 500,000 gallons worth of water.

Recently, the government of St Kitts and Nevis also broke the ground for the installment of the two solar-powered Water Desalination Plants. The plants are aimed to produce 76,000 gallons of water and one will be installed at St Kitts and the other one at Nevis.

Hotel Indigo is all set to enhance the tourism sector in St Kitts and Nevis which will be constructed in Frigate Bay. The project will be the first new hotel project on the island nation in more than 9 years.

The construction of climate-resilient smart and modern homes is another milestone project of the government of St Kitts and Nevis under which affordable homes will be given to the citizens.

On March 15, 2024, the government also marked the grand unveiling of the two climate-smart model homes in Conaree and Taylor’s which were given to two women named Shamarah Huggins and Belinda Buchanan.

The construction of St Peter’s main road will feature resurfacing the road which will commence from the roundabout by the RLB International Airport along FT Williams Highway. The route will extend through the Shadwell roundabout to New Road, aiming to enhance the lives of the citizens of St Peters.

Another milestone of the government of St Kitts and Nevis was the Geothermal Power Plant Project, aiming to enhance the dependency on green energy and renewable resources. The project will also assist the country in fulfilling the sustainable island state.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also visited Nevis and collaborated with Premier Mark Brantley for the advancement of geothermal energy. He also thanked Brantley for their collaboration and said that this would reduce energy costs and help pave the path of sustainability.

Performing Art Centre in St Kitts and Nevis was also added to the list of major projects, aiming to provide the perfect platform for artists, designers, developers, and other stakeholders to bring their vision and insights into the centre.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also criticized the previous administration for only focusing on prison projects which did not bring any development to the country.