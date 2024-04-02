PM Terrance Drew attends healthy walk on Easter Monday, shares glimpses

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew completed his 10th-anniversary health walk with the Brotherhood group of St Peter’s Anglican Church on Monday. He termed it a “healthy way” to start Easter Monday and shared glimpses on his social media page.

He expressed pleasure in serving great brotherhood with the church and said that the completion of the 10-year health walk is quite exciting and satisfying. PM Drew also stressed the importance of health for the good life and added that health matters the most for a successful and quality lifestyle.

PM Drew wrote,” This morning I completed my 10th-anniversary walk with the Brotherhood group of the St. Peter’s Anglican Church. A very healthy way to start Easter Monday.”

The healthy walk is one of the steps of the government of St Kitts and Nevis to encourage the public to maintain their physical body as well as relaxing their minds. Several citizens and community people participated in the walk with PM Drew.

During that time, PM Drew also interacted with the public and outlined the tips for staying healthy and fit. He talked to the citizens about health tips and regular exercises that could assist in maintaining body and soul.

The citizens of St Kitts and Nevis also extended gratitude to the Prime Minister for making their Easter Monday memorable and exciting. People said that the healthy talks took place between PM Drew and the citizens and they were advised to follow those tips.

Besides this, St Kitts and Nevis also celebrated the Easter festival with numerous events and activities including egg hunts and parties. PM Drew also hosted a party for his constituents in Conaree and said that the celebration was aimed at promoting the teaching of Jesus Christ and the vibrant culture of the country.

The children with their parents participated in different games and events and won prizes as part of Easter gifts. PM Drew had an enjoyable afternoon with the children at the Easter party as the fun was ultimate that day.

The simultaneous celebration of 10 years of healthy walk and Easter Monday enhanced the cultural celebration and interaction between PM Drew and the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis.