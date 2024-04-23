PM Terrance Drew discusses orange economy with renowned Dubai entrepreneur Ayamn AI Yaman

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew met with renowned entrepreneur Ayman AI Yaman on Monday during his official visit to Dubai. He talked about several matters related to technology and the orange economy with the content creator.

PM Drew expressed pleasure and shared glimpses of meetings with several stakeholders and potential investors during his UAE tour. He said that the meeting with AI Yaman has remained productive as they chatted with him in relation to the orange economy and other aspects of social media.

The business, trade, and investment sectors also became part of their discussion, through which they came up with different ideas of collaboration and mutual interest. Prime Minister Dr Drew added,” Among the interested individuals was very well-known Dubai content creator and entrepreneur Ayman Al Yaman, who I also chatted with in relation to the orange economy.”

Besides this, the prime minister also engaged with Ayman AI Yaman on his popular reel on the TikTok platform. The meeting turned out to be fruitful as the prime minister explored several opportunities for cooperation.

Meanwhile, PM Drew participated in a series of events and diplomatic meetings during his official tour to UAE, where he opened new partnerships in several mutual interests. He also shared the vision of the Sustainable Island State Agenda and encouraged the stakeholders, business people, and investors to explore St. Kitts and Nevis for collaboration.

He said that they presented the country as an ideal destination for business as it consisted of the right environment for development.

PM Drew added,” I shared the vision of the Sustainable Island State Agenda, and encouraged them to further explore St. Kitts and Nevis as we are open for business and have the right environment for development.”

In addition to that, the significant meeting of Prime Minister Drew was with the K&K Group during the tour as he was able to secure the funding for the firm for the geothermal power plant project.

Along with that, he also became part of the collaboration that was held between between K&K Group and Siemens for the assistance of the geothermal energy sector of St. Kitts and Nevis.