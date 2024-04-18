PM Terrance Drew collaborates with K&K Group, secures funding for geothermal energy project

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew collaborated with UAE-based investment firm- K&K Group and secured the funding to kickstart the groundbreaking geothermal energy project in St. Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew collaborated with UAE-based investment firm- K&K Group and secured the funding to kickstart the groundbreaking geothermal energy project in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The strategic partnership is considered a milestone as it would fulfill the commitment of the government of St. Kitts and Nevis towards renewable energy security and a sustainable agenda. The project is aimed at harnessing the naturally occurring geothermal resources to produce clean energy for the country.

The collaboration was built in the presence of Dr. Tajeddine Seif, who is the Chairman of the K&K Group, and discussed several spheres of the project with Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

Prime Minister Drew expressed pleasure with the partnership and said that they would facilitate the investment for the project. He outlined the importance of the project and added that it would be great assistance in reducing the reliance of the country on the fossil fuels.

The geothermal project will also help in lowering its carbon footprint, preserving its natural resources, and contributing to the efforts of the country to combat climate change. PM Drew added that the project will come up with huge benefits for St. Kitts and Nevis as it helps in fulfilling sustainable goals and building a healthier environment for future generations.

In addition to that, the project will also create new employment opportunities for the locals during the development phase. It would also drive economic growth, foster sustainable development, and other benefits for the natural resources.

Chairman of the K&K Group, Dr. Seif lauded the commitment of the government towards the upliftment of the local community and said that they are happy to be part of the project which would create opportunities for education and training in sustainable energy technologies.

Dr. Seif assured the Prime Minister Drew that his Company along with its strategic partners including Siemens Energy which will be helpful in enhancing the development, installation and management of the renewable energy infrastructure.

The project will also help the country in improving grid stability and reliability, which will not only benefit St. Kitts and Nevis, but also enhance their connection with neighbouring islands.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew extended gratitude to the investors for their confidence in the country’s potential and community to advance the initiatives. The government has also been looking forward to greater collaboration and enhancing the transformative impact of the project on the energy landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis.