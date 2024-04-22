PM Terrance Drew becomes first CARICOM leader to visit BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Sunday during his official tour to UAE.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis- Dr. Terrance Drew visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Sunday during his official tour to UAE. With the visit, he became the first CARICOM leader to offer prayers at the Hindu temple.

PM Drew also shared glimpses of his visit, during which it could be seen that the priest was applying the “vermillion” on his forehead. It is considered the tradition of the Hindu religion through which a person who visits the temple is greeted with anointing the forehead, known as “tilak” in the Hindi language by the priest.

The prime minister also provided a full description of the Hindu temple and stated that it is the first stone-constructed temple in the Middle East. He termed the temple as the symbol of love, peace, and harmony.

During his visit, PM Drew also spent time with Brahmavihari Swami, who leads International relations for the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Hindu organization. With the swami, the prime minister explored the entire temple and learned about different deities and their lifestyles.

He expressed delight and stated that the environment inside the temple was quite positive and warm, which is the true meaning of God. PM Drew added,” I spent time with Brahmavihari Swami, who leads International relations for the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Hindu organization. He introduced me to the Temple and the deities.”

The prime minister added that the UAE, by gifting the land for the Temple, has demonstrated its commitment to inclusivity and tolerance – an example for all.

Prime Minister Drew visited the UAE last week and participated in a series of events and diplomatic affairs for the collaboration. The visit explored the ways of enhancing the geothermal energy sector of St. Kitts and Nevis through which he also managed to secure the funding for the power plant from K&K Group.

Earlier on Sunday, he also hosted a luncheon with stakeholders of the CBI Programme in Dubai, during which he promoted St Kitts and Nevis as a premium opportunity. He said, ”My trip to Dubai was multifaceted. I also hosted a luncheon with stakeholders of our CBI program, promoting and repositioning ourselves as a premium opportunity.”

During the luncheon, he also discussed new regulations, best practices, and due diligence processes related to the programme. The attendees also explored several aspects of the Memorandum of Understanding that was signed between St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, and Grenada.