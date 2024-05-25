PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets students from Baroness Patricia Scotland Primary School

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met with students from the Baroness Patricia Scotland Primary School of Vieille Case on Friday in his office

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met with students from the Baroness Patricia Scotland Primary School of Vieille Case on Friday in his office. He spent time with the students to discuss their life goals and studies, aiming to encourage them to their education.

PM Skerrit shared glimpses of the meeting in which it could be seen that the students were interacting and sharing their experiences of classrooms and school with him. He also had a word of engagement with the students in which he shared his experiences of study and classrooms.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also gave some advice to the students about life opportunities for careers and a bright future. He said that education is the only way for success in life and work and the students must understand this.

He said,”Earlier this week, I spent time with students from the Baroness Patricia Scotland Primary School of Vieille Case.”

The students have been observing Career Week and PM Roosevelt Skerrit engaged them on their dreams for the future and shared words of advice about the importance of a sound education for success in life and work.

He expressed pleasure in welcoming the children to his office and said that the interaction has remained quite productive and engaging. PM Skerrit noted, ”It is always a pleasure to host our children who represent the future of our nation.”

Prime Minister Skerrit has been interacting with the students from different schools as the Career Week has been underway in Dominica. In the last week, he welcomed the students of the Bellevue Chopin Primary School and had a lively chat about their career and classroom experiences.

PM Skerrit added that the young minds are the future of Dominica and the government will work to enhance the education sector to provide quality learning experience. In addition to that, the government has also been constructing one secondary school and five primary schools as part of its resilient mission.