Bellevue Chopin Primary School studies share classroom stories with PM Roosevelt Skerrit  

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit welcomed the students of the Bellevue Chopin Primary School to his office on Thursday. He interacted with the students and talked about their classroom and study experiences in the school in Dominica.

PM Skerrit expressed pleasure and shared glimpses on social media in which the productive interaction between students and the government was seen. The prime minister talked to the students about their studies and encouraged them to pursue higher education and its importance in life.

In addition to that, Prime Minister Skerrit also held a lively chat about the plans of the government of Dominica for the new school building of Bellevue Chopin Primary School. He said that the school will be rehabilitated to enhance the quality of the education and provide students with state-of-the-art facilities for their studies.

In the stories of their classroom, PM Skerrit asked them about their way of studying and told them how to enhance their learning. While sharing some studying teaching, the prime minister added that the students must do hard work and smart work to excel in their studies and life.

PM Skerrit also referred to them “Future of Dominica”, and said that these young minds are the future of Dominica and it was an honour to spend time with them.

Notably, the students visited the Office of the Prime Minister as part of activities to mark Library Week which has been organized by the Dominica Library and Information Service.

The Bellevue Chopin Primary School is one of the five primary schools which will be constructed with the assistance of the government of the People’s Republic of China. The contracts have been signed and the government started the construction of Thibaud and Sineku Primary School. Other schools in the list are Calibishe, Tete Morne, and one secondary school, which is Goodwill Secondary School.

The schools will facilitate technical and vocational education, containing all the physical components necessary for the new education age.

The government of Dominica has been planning to carry out the education reform in the country with the construction of these schools and other quality advancements.