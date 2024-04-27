PM Roosevelt Skerrit extends condolences on demise of cultural figure Ras Mo

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended condolences on the sudden demise of cultural figure- Desmond Delmance, known as Ras Mo on Friday

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended condolences on the sudden demise of cultural figure- Desmond Delmance, known as Ras Mo on Friday. He remembered him for his contribution in helping to preserve Dominica’s and the Caribbean culture.

PM Skerrit referred to him as a “great cultural icon and community leader” whose contribution has enhanced the art forms and traditions of Dominica. He served the society with his unique music, poetry, and storytelling.

The prime minister added,” Ras Mo was a cultural icon and community leader who made impactful contributions to the promotion and preservation of Dominica’s art forms and traditions as a musician, poet, and storyteller.”

He asserted that on behalf of the Government and people of Dominica, he extended his deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the cultural figure Desmond Delmance, known as Ras Mo. PM Skerrit said,” We condole with all who mourn his passing. May his soul rest in peace.”

Cultural elder Ras Mo died on Thursday night in the United States, and the cause behind his death is yet not confirmed. The artist gained recognition with his recordings, poetry, singing, storytelling, and drumming.

Ras Mo has been honoured with great Caribbean awards in different art fields, making him a great server to the cultural aspects of Dominica. In addition to that, he also made significant contributions in other fields such as playwriting, theatre director, and teaching, making him a multi-tasker of all time.

He also performed at several stages, including Caribbean music, reggae, world, zouk, soca, hip-hop, and others. Ras Mo has also remained a writer of three books of poetry and the owner of two albums of music.

Ras Mo started hand drumming at the age of five and learned the rhythms from the Eastern and French Creole Caribbean. He also added folk styles and stories to his artwork and gained huge appreciation from across the globe.

He also used his art to create social awareness while performing for violence prevention, gender equality, community building and social justice. Ras Mo also started several community initiatives and school programs in the United States, Canada, England and the Caribbean. He was also a cerfitied Remo HelathRhythms facilitator.