PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets Serbia’s President, discusses economic cooperation

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr- Roosevelt Skerrit met with the President of Serbia- Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Thursday and discussed several matters related to bilateral relations. He also participated in a series of events and diplomatic meetings in the country, enhancing multilateral cooperation.

With the President of Serbia, PM Skerrit held talks on the development of bilateral relations which would effects the mutual interest of both the countries. He enhanced Dominica’s collaboration with the country on the economic front with strategic investment and trade opportunities.

Further, both diplomatic leaders also talked about several geopolitical affairs and international matters that could affect the development spheres of the countries. He also urged the collaboration of world leaders on climate change aspects and other global challenges.

PM Skerrit said, ”I met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Thursday to discuss the development of bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest, economic cooperation, and geopolitical affairs.”

Meanwhile, President Vucic took the opportunity to invite Dominica to attend EXPO 2027 which will take place in Serbia. He extended gratitude to the country for supporting Serbia’s bid to host the event in 2027. PM Skerrit added, ”President Vucic extended a cordial invitation to Dominica to attend EXPO 2027 and thanked our country for supporting Serbia’s successful bid to host the prestigious event.”

In the second meeting, PM Skerrit met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia, Ana Brnabic, and talked about the government affairs of both countries. The discussion also aimed to foster diplomatic ties with productive collaboration talks.

His visit to Belgrade also featured friendly talks with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Serbia-Ivica Dacic, on Thursday. The meeting focused on the partnership between the two nations in terms of several development aspects, such as education and agriculture.

Foreign Affairs Minister also lauded Dominica for its steps against several global issues such as climate change and others. He appreciated the country’s resilient approach towards these global challenges and agreed to enhance the partnership in areas of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister noted, ”We agreed to increase cooperation between our two countries in areas of mutual interest and will seek to expand our partnerships in the fields of agriculture and higher education.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister thanked Dominica for their principled positions on international issues and respect for the basic tenets of international law.

The visit of the Prime Minister also marked the strategy of the government for enhancing collaboration and cooperation on several matters of concern.