PM Roosevelt Skerrit extends condolences on passing of Kairi FM owner, Frankie Bellot

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended condolences on the sudden passing of Comrade Frankie Bellot who is the owner of Kairi FM. He referred to him as “a dear friend and colleague, who has been ailing for some time.”

While sharing some of the memories with Krazy, Prime Minister Skerrit called him a true patriot at heart who has served society with his great capabilities. He also lauded his exceptional contributions to Dominica in different fields such as business and politics.

The prime minister added, ”Krazy, as he was popularly known, was a true patriot at heart who made meaningful contributions to our country in the fields of business and politics.” He noted that being the owner of Kairi FM, Bellot always used the platform to provide daily developmental updates to the public and make them aware of the happenings in Dominica.

PM Skerrit mentioned that he has served society by promoting different forms of arts, culture, and entertainment through the platform. He added that Kairi FM is one of the great platforms for expanding the reach and influence of the country’s broadcast media.

He said, ”As the owner of Kairi FM, he provided a platform for political discourse and for the promotion of the arts, culture, and entertainment, helping to expand the reach and influence of the broadcast media in Dominica.”

PM Dr. Skerrit also took the opportunity to appreciate his steadfast support for the programmes and policies of the Dominica Labour Party which has uplifted the nation. He cited that his generosity and willingness to lend a helping hand made him a better personality who has served the development of society effectively.

He called it an honour to have known Krazy and to have a long-standing friendship with him. PM Skerrit extended condolences to his wife and loved ones on the loss and said that he would always remain in their prayers.

He said, ”On behalf of the Government of Dominica and the Dominica Labour Party, I extend heartfelt condolences to his wife, Catia, his children and the Kairi FM family. May his family find comfort in their memories of him and the legacy of his life’s work.”