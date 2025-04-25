Trinidad and Tobago: UNC warns of ‘Final Nail in the coffin’ if PNM wins upcoming polls

The UNC warns that another PNM victory would seal the nation’s fate, pointing to years of broken promises and failed leadership.

Trinidad and Tobago: The United National Congress has called out PNM in their recent post on social media stating PNM’s win in the upcoming general elections will be a “final nail in the coffin.” The political party made these claims as they cited the failures and broken promises made by the Party during their tenure.

“If PNM wins this election, the crisis of incompetence that we have seen and witnessed for the past ten years is going to destroy this country. It will be the final nail in the coffin,” UNC stated.

UNC claimed that the leader of the party Kamla Persad has taken a wise and strategic decision to appoint Roger Alexander as a candidate, highlighting it as a make or break for Trinidad and Tobago.

The was stated as UNC shared a social media post of former Attorney General, Anand Ramlogan who was seen endorsing Roger Alexander, the chosen candidate for the Tunapuna Constituency. The attorney general claimed while endorsing Alexander extended his pleasure and called out that he holds Roger Alexander in high esteem.

While endorsing Alexander, Ramlogan said that Crime is the number one problem in the country that everyone faces and Roger knows well how to tackle it.

“You know, our number one mission in life in Trinidad is to survive, and a king without his subjects is not a king,” he said.

He then continued adding the immense crime Trinidad is currently facing while emphasizing that everyone is barely surviving. He then added that Roger will bring his experience along with him upon appointment.

“Roger Alexander epitomizes that because what he brings what he brings to the crisis table of Trinidad and Tobago is his experience. The man has been on the ground. And we need people that operational experience. We don't need people that keep telling them how to do their job, you know. We need people like him who could tell us this is what we need in order to do our job because what you are giving us air cutting it,” he said.

Notably, UNC has been actively voicing for a change as the general elections 2025 approach near. The political party has made several big announcements and released a detailed manifesto outlining the plan.