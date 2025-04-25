Adrianna Younge Murder: Police under scrutiny, hotel set on fire, protests intensify in Guyana

The GPF initially claimed the victim left the hotel and drove away, but her body was later discovered at the same location.

Residents are questioning the claims made by the Guyana Police Force into Adrianna Younge murder mystery after she was found dead in a swimming pool at Double Day hotel. The situation in Guyana has turned horrific after the discovery of the victim’s dead body as netizens have set the residence of the Double Day Hotel’s owner on fire in rage.

As per reports, the GPF earlier claimed that the victim left the hotel and drove away after sitting in the car, however, her dead body was later found in the same hotel. The GPF has now launched an internal probe to find out any lapses that may have occurred during the initial investigation and find out how they may have caused.

Netizens have questioned the claims made by GPF and has called out that the police are corrupted or took bribe to cover the hotel owners for the murder. Vice President, Dr Bharat Jagdeo has emphasized on the inconsistencies in the official statement released by the GPF and stated ‘Something is wrong’ considering the surrounding investigations in the Adrianna Younge’s case.

Residents across Tuschen are expressing their outrage over the alleged incident as they collectively went out on streets and set the Double Day Hotel owner’s home on fire. Apart from this the residents set the hotel on fire as well immediately after Younge’s body was removed from the property.

Hundreds of protestors are now protesting on streets demanding justice for the young child and pushing the authorities to conduct thorough investigations and serve justice.

Notably, Younge went missing on Wednesday afternoon and it was previously suspected that she has been kidnapped from the hotel and dragged away in a car. The police officials conducted a thorough investigation into the hotel facility including the pool, from where the dead body of the child was later discovered.

While the investigation continues, it has not yet been confirmed if Younge died out of drowning or foulplay is involved. As the tensions across the nation are building, the President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali released a statement on social media where he emphasized that he has asked the police officials to conduct thorough investigation into the incident and serve justice.

I have asked the Commissioner of Police to assemble a special team to lead the investigation into all the circumstances surrounding 11-year-old Adrianna Younge. We must uncover the full truth of everything that transpired, and no resource or effort will be spared in doing so. Whatever specialized resources are required to determine every aspect of the events and circumstances will be provided. Additionally, I have asked that the police explain, in detail, every action taken since the matter was reported. Like the rest of the country, I stand with this family at this time of extreme grief, President Irfaan Ali wrote.

He then also visited the family of Adrianna Younge and extended his condolences to the family and friends and assured the support of the authorities to them.

However, as the investigation into the case deepens more details are expected to emerge, which could lead the authorities to find the suspect and serve justice.