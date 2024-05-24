Norse Atlantic collaborates with P&O cruises, launch charter service from UK to Antigua

Norse Atlantic is all set to collaborate with P&O cruises for launching the service of flights between the United Kingdom and Antigua and Barbuda this upcoming winter season.

The charter services will be provided between the two destinations and enhance the connectivity across the Caribbean region. Norse Atlantic will provide weekly Friday flights between November 2024 and March 2025 on the route from Manchester to Barbados.

In addition to that, the airline will also offer weekly Saturday flights from Gatwick to Manchester and then fly between Antigua and Barbuda. The flights of the airline will be available on sale for the upcoming 2024-2025 winter season. It will also include the routes such as London to Bridgetown and London to Montego Bay in Jamaica.

However, the authorities outlined that the Norse will not now operate flights to the Caribbean on its own network this winter. The charter services will be provided on the route which will enhance their connectivity in these regions.

Further, the partnership between P&O Cruises and Norse Atlantic will provide access to the tourists to several Caribbean region. President Paul Ludlow added that the partnership will allow the cruise line to offer a bespoke in-flight experience which will enhance the standards and will provide holiday experience to the travellers onboard P&O cruises.

The airline also extended greetings and pleasure in collaborating with P&O cruises for the winter 2024/2025 which will fly cruises to the Caribbean. CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen of Norse Atlantic added that they shared commitment and deliver exceptional travel experiences to the customers.

With the modern aircraft, the flight will provide memorable and comfortable journey to the travellers from across the globe. The Norse Atlantic extended welcome to the passengers who will fly throughout the season ahead and will contribute to the success of their Caribbean vacation.

Norse Atlantic also launched the plans for its first flight from the UK to South Africa. It will also offer thrice-weekly service between Gatwick and Cape Town which will be launched on October 28, 2024.