Silver Airways to offer 10% off on flights to Antigua amid Sailing Week 2024

Antigua and Barbuda: Silver Airways is all set to offer a 10% discount on the fares of the flights to Antigua which will provide service during the world’s premier Sailing Week. The Sailing Week will take place from April 26 to May 4, 2024.

The tourists can avail of the offer with promo code “ANUVACAY” as the airline will provide additional service to the destination during Antigua Sailing Week 2024. The service will fly from San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) to Antigua (ANU) for the festival.

The offer will end on July 31, 2024. The airline invited sailing enthusiasts to experience the thrill of one of the world’s premier sailing events with 10% off on the flights to Antigua.

Silver Airways started the services to Antigua from San Juan on November 16, 2023, aiming to enhance their connection in these Caribbean countries. The flights also provided the tourists with the chance to explore new destinations along this route.

According to the schedule of the flights, Silver Airways provides service from La Romana, DR (LRM) at the price of $129. The charges for the flights were only for one-way. Besides this, the service from Antigua (ANU) costs the tourists only $136 which is also a one-way route fare only.

The aim of the service is to enhance the connection between the Caribbean countries which will allow travellers to visit these countries seamlessly.

Antigua and Barbuda is all set to celebrate Sailing Week 2024 and several teams from across the globe will participate in the competition. So far, around 33 interested people have registered for Antigua Sailing Week 2024.

Team SWAT and Voile GFA Carabis are all set to return to the festival. The Carabis secured victory in the festival last year, and took the governor general cup to their home. For the last two years, the races for the Sailing Week have been closing between GFA Carabis and La Marrigance from France, showcasing thrilling competition.

The entries for Antigua Sailing Week will run until April 27, 2024, and the tourists have taken advantage of the lowest registration fees at US$13 per ft until January 6, 2024. The entry has further increased to US$15 per ft after the discounted fares.

The flights will enhance the travel experience for sailing enthusiasts and the discount on price fares will further increase the demand for the festival. It will benefit tourists as well as the tourism ministry of Antigua and Barbuda as one will enjoy the sailing festival, and the other will witness a surge in tourists on the shores of the destination.